Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the importance of ensuring reservation for women within the country’s democratic framework. Speaking at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in New Delhi, he said greater participation of women makes democracy stronger. He also highlighted the significant role played by women across sectors, adding that their contributions have been vital to the nation’s progress.

Key Highlights from PM Modi’s Address at Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan:

PM Modi described the impending decision on women’s reservation as one of the most important decisions of the 21st century, calling it a landmark step dedicated to Nari Shakti (women’s power).

He stressed that the Women’s Reservation Act will transform long-held visions into reality and make social justice an integral part of governance and decision-making, rather than just a slogan.

The PM stated that the Parliament is on the verge of creating history by fulfilling the dreams of the past and the resolutions of the future, aiming to build a more egalitarian India.

He noted that the demand for women’s reservation in legislatures has been discussed for nearly four decades, with consistent support and contributions from all political parties across generations.

The Prime Minister highlighted the unanimous demand to implement the Women’s Empowerment Act by 2029 and announced that a detailed discussion on the bill will begin in Parliament from April 16 to 18.

He expressed hope that all parties will rise above politics and work together with mutual cooperation to pass the legislation, bringing greater dignity to Parliament and happiness to women across the country.

The event, a national-level Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, was held at Vigyan Bhawan in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi were also present on the occasion.