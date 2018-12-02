Need to protect farmers from climate change, price fluctuations, says President Kovind

The President was speaking at the 13th edition of CII Agro Tech India-2018. (Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday commended the farmers for their contributions in the farming sector. He said that the farmers have proven to be remarkably adaptable and unafraid of innovation. He was speaking at the 13th edition of CII Agro Tech India-2018.

The President also said that the farmers have been bold in embracing risk and converting risk into opportunity. “As a result, India has emerged as an exporter of key agricultural and allied products such as rice, marine products, fruits, vegetables and even flowers. Our farmers supply commercial crops like cotton to the rest of the world,” he said.

Underlining the steps that need to be taken to protect farmers, President said that Indian agriculture needs a renewal of its marriage with contemporary technology, protection against climate change, price fluctuations and demand shocks. “Together these will enhance agricultural value and competitiveness – as well as lead to better incomes,” he said.

The president also highlighted the initiatives that the central government launched in the last four years. he talked about Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop insurance, and National Agricultural Market for online buying and selling of produce.

“Incentives have been provided for farmer producer organisations. Schemes such as the Mudra Yojana and Startup India are enabling small farmers to venture into food processing at a local and micro-level. All this is leading to a positive churn in the Indian agricultural space,” the president said.

Incidentally, these remarks came a day after thousands of farmers gathered in the national capital demanding farm loan waivers and better price for their produce.