Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living event: The need of the hour is to live in harmony, without hurting each other’s cultural sentiments, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Sunday. Speaking at the Global Leadership Forum held by the Art of Living here, the minister underlined how culture brings people together.

“Culture keeps people going. It also causes conflict. So the challenge is how to retain culture and at the same time make sure that we live in harmony, without harming each other’s cultural sentiments.”

He added: “We all belong to the same source, and have a right to live with different identities.”

The minister referred to the dialogue the Parsi community had with king of Gujarat when they migrated from Persia to India.

The Parsis, he said, not only survived “but are one of the most respected communities in India”.

He added that the fist human must be a women and contrasting nature and culture with diversity.