Need to focus on entrepreneurial job creation in informal sectors, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 10:47 PM

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said the time has come for the government to move beyond its traditional supply side role for job creation.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File photo)

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said the time has come for the government to move beyond its traditional supply side role for job creation and work on deepening the market connects for the key sectors like agriculture, dairy and rural entrepreneurship.

Kant in his foreword for PwCs Nagrik report titled ‘Inclusive growth through large-scale employment generation’ further said that India is uniquely positioned among the global economies by 2020, as it will have the youngest workforce in ageing world.

He pointed out that the government of India is seized of the task of preparing of the youthful workforce in order to encash our demographic dividend through initiative such as ‘National Skill Development Mission’ and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The Niti Aayog CEO also stressed on need to augment the stellar investment promotion initiatives nationwide with an institutional framework to facilitate entrepreneurial job creation in informal sectors.

