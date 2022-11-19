‘Need to develop Gujarat to develop India’: PM Modi at poll rally

Addressing a public meeting ahead of Gujarat assembly polls at South Gujarat’s industrial town Vapi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is committed to transforming India from a developing to a developed nation in the coming years.

“If you want to see India among the best nations of the world, you must be ready to be part of progress by ensuring maximum voting. We need to develop Gujarat to develop India. The state will have to play an important role to achieve the goal. A big responsibility is there on the people of Gujarat,” the PM said.

“Over the past few years, India’s improved image as a fast-progressing nation is being witnessed by the world and its entire credit goes to the people who voted for BJP,” he claimed while training his guns on opposition parties.

In his attempt to woo first-time voters, Modi said the next 25 years are extremely important for those who have turned 18 this year and they need to vote carefully to ensure their future. “There were no education facilities in Valsad district two decades ago. Now the coastal district having a large population of tribal people is having medical, engineering, and other colleges so that youth can fulfill their dreams and get better opportunities,” he said.

Modi said that the 21st century belongs to skill development and recognising this fact, the Gujarat government set up a skill development facility as well as a dedicated Startup and Innovation Policy. At present more than 80,000 startups are functioning successfully across the nation of which 14000 are in Gujarat alone, he said.

“The youth of our country are getting ready to offer employment opportunities instead of seeking employment by developing entrepreneurial skills,” PM said.

Ahead of a public meeting at Vapi, Modi also staged a roadshow from the Union Territory of Daman to Vapi. There are over 1,500 industrial units in and around Vapi which is strategically located between Mumbai and Surat.