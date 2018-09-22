Need to complete developmental work in time-bound manner, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Stating that there was no alternative to development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday it was necessary that the developmental works were completed in a time-bound manner while upholding the quality.

Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundations of 36 schemes worth Rs 87.57 crore here. The chief minister informed that by January-February next year, the out-patient department (OPD) of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, would become operational and, by 2020, students would be enrolled in the MBBS course

Work on eight super-speciality blocks in the BRD medical collage will be completed by October 2018, and by November, people would be able to avail medical treatment, the CM said.

He added that the state government was making continuous efforts to uplift the poor and implement welfare measures for them.

Ration cards were distributed among the members of the Chandralok leprosy home, and the chief minister said a survey was underway and every beneficiary would get a ration card.

On Bansphor community (who make various items like basket with bamboo strips), Adityanath said, “I am happy that the hardworking people of the Bansphor community, who were dwelling on the roads under adverse whether condition, will live in their own house.

“We will make arrangements of their livelihood based of their profession. We consider bamboo as grass, and people of Bansphor community could harvest bamboo on rented land and make products… the government will help them.”

He urged the NGOs to come forward and provide a platform for products made by the Bansphor community.

Adityanath asked Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal to work on the rehabilitation of vendors after making the roads encroachment-free and launch cleanliness drives.