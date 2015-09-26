Need to change decisions regarding UN peacekeeping operations: PM Modi to Ban ki-moon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed United Nations General Secretary Ban ki-moon that India would continue to be a strong supporter of the UN peace keeping but at the same time there had to be a change in the manner in which decisions were being taken regarding the peacekeeping operations.

The discussion between the two leaders focused largely on peace keeping, on sustainable development including climate change on UN Security Council reform and some regional issues.

“Prime Minister said there had to be a change in the manner in which decisions were being taken regarding to peacekeeping operations, where troop contributing countries, particularly large countries like India, which as you know cumulatively has been the largest contributor to international peacekeeping operations, were not consulted adequately enough before peacekeeping mission were authorised,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media here.

During the meeting, the UN General Secretary also asked Prime Minister Modi’s vision on climate change.

“The Prime Minister said that currently there is a huge trust deficit between the developed countries which had not yet delivered on their commitments including on climate finance. He said in fact the focus should not only be on emissions, but we should also set positive goals and support increase in use of renewable energy,” Swarup said.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed on the fact that the narrative of restrictions, control and pressure was not a positive way of approaching this important subject.

“The Prime Minister added that the concessional financing from international institutions should be available for renewable energy and particularly for transfer of technology,” Swarup said.

There was also a broad exchange of views between both leaders on Nepal and Sri Lanka, and the UN General Secretary said that he counted on India’s strong leadership in the region. (ANI)