Winter Session: Want frank discussions on all matter, says PM Modi

PM Modi has said that the political parties should positively participate in the discussions in the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he looks forward to a productive Winter Session of Parliament which begins today. Speaking to media outside the Parliament, he said that parties will discuss people-centric and development-oriented issues. He said that political parties should positively participate in the discussions in the Parliament.

“This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this the 250th Parliament session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on 26th, we will observe the Constitution Day – when our Constitution completes its 70 years,” he told reporters.

“In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament,” the PM said.

“We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament,” he said.

On Sunday evening, PM Modi tweeted that he had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines at the all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

At the all-party meeting, leaders of different political parties assured the Speaker of all cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Birla said that opposition parties will be allowed to raise any issue in the House after discussion in the Business Advisory Committee.

Union Ministers Prahlad Patel and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK leader TR Balu and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, LJP’s Chirag Paswan, BSP’s Danish Ali and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi among others attended the meeting.

This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government which returned to power with a greater mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections this year. During its first session, the government got Parliament’s approval to key legislations like the bill to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq and the other giving more powers to the National Investigation Agency. It was the most productive session in Lok Sabha since 1952 as 35 bills were passed. A total of 32 bills were cleared in Rajya Sabha. The two Houses also passed a resolution scrapping special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The 26-day Winter Session will conclude on December 13.