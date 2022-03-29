‘Need of hour’: Mamata Banerjee writes to Opposition leaders, calls for united fight against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to non-BJP chief ministers and other opposition leaders urging everyone to come together while “fight the oppressive regime at the Centre”.

“I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone’s convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force,” wrote Banerjee as she called for a meeting of opposition leaders.

The Trinamool Congress chief accused the BJP-led central government of using central agencies to target opposition leaders “just when elections are around the corner” anywhere in the country.

WB CM-TMC chief Mamata Banerjee writes to all Oppn leaders & CMs, "expressing concern over BJP's direct attacks on democracy"



'I urge that all of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience & suitability,' letter reads pic.twitter.com/OvlV2W4yo6 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

“Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta. We all must resist the ruling BJP’s intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner,” the letter read.

The letter comes on a day when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him today in a coal scam case.

Banerjee also alleged that people “are not getting justice” because of “biased political interferences”.

“I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy. In our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses,” she said.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, Banerjee made efforts to bring opposition parties together to form an anti-BJP front, sans Congress. However, the efforts were left in vain with the ruling MVA allies in Maharashtra ruling put any such possibility.

The Trinamool Congress has been trying to expand its national presence and influence, and positioning itself as a party that can be instrumental in weaving together an alliance of like-minded opposition parties.