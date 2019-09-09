NEDA conclave: Parties who supported Citizenship Bill on the ‘verge of suicide’, says Mizoram CM, seeks exclusion of North East

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (ANI)

Requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to exclude the Northeast from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that all political parties that supported the contentious bill are on the “verge of suicide”. Zoramthanga, who was addressing the fourth NEDA conclave here, however, did not elaborate his “verge of suicide” comment.

“If at all, it (the bill) has to be implemented, then please see if the Northeast can be excluded from it. I request you to look into the vulnerability of the region. “The Citizenship Bill is a very very sensitive issue here. In most of the states where political parties supported it, they are on the verge of suicide,” he said.

The Mizoram chief minister said, he has full faith in the present dispensation at the Centre and he believes that it will not take a decision that will adversely affect the interests of the region.