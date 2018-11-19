Nearly 60.50 lakh household toilets built under Swachh Bharat

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 7:50 PM

Nearly 60.5 lakh individual households toilets have so far been constructed across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said Monday.

According to the ministry, around 4.7 lakh public toilet seats have been constructed so far. The target set under the mission was 5.07 lakh public toilet seats. (Express Photo)

Nearly 60.5 lakh individual households toilets have so far been constructed across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, around 4.7 lakh public toilet seats have been constructed so far. The target set under the mission was 5.07 lakh public toilet seats.

On the occasion of the “World Toilet Day”, the government also released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cleaning of sewers and septic tanks for field staff who respond to sewer overflows or spills.

More than 12,000 public toilets have been built in Delhi since 2015, the ministry said.

Speaking at an event here, HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said 19 states and UTs were already Open Defecation Free (ODF) in their urban areas.

“This has been achieved by the construction of nearly 60.53 lakh individual household toilets (against a mission target of 66 lakhs; i.e. 91.7% constructed and under-construction against target),” Mishra said in an official statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Nearly 60.50 lakh household toilets built under Swachh Bharat
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition