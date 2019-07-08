Nearly 4,900 accidents reported on Yamuna Expressway in over 5 years; 700 died

Updated: July 8, 2019 7:49:47 PM

The Yamuna Expressway, which witnessed the death of 29 people on Monday, seems to have become a highway of accidents.

There have been 4,880 accidents between August 9, 2012, and January 31, 2018.

There have been 4,880 accidents between August 9, 2012, and January 31, 2018. More than 700 lives have been lost and over 7,488 people injured in those accidents, the NGO said.

“There’s an urgent need to improve enforcement on our highways. This is not a one-off incident. In 2017, over 9,000 people have lost their lives in preventable bus crashes,” SaveLIFE Foundation CEO Piyush Tewari said.

“The other urgent action required is on engineering issues. Most of our highways are missing crash barriers and other infrastructure measures that can prevent a crash from becoming fatal,” Tewari said.

Early morning on Monday, the UP Roadways bus had dashed against the safety railing at a high speed and plunged about 20 feet into a drain , killing 29 people.

Tewari said the missing safety infrastructure on highways is a pandemic that requires urgent attention. “We hope the UP government as well as the Union government will take urgent policy and on-ground measures to control it.”

