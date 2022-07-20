Nearly 4 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship between 2019 and 2021: MHA data

Over 3.9 lakh Indians have given up their citizenship over the past three years, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Parliament on Tuesday, with data revealing that the United States of America has emerged as the most preferred destination for Indian immigrants.

The data tabled by the Home ministry in parliament further reveals that 78,000 Indians became US citizens in the last year alone out of 1.63 lakh people who had renounced their Indian citizenship.

As per government data, the number of Indians giving up their passports has been rising steadily over the past three years, with 2020 proving to be the only exception. While 1.44 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in 2019, only 85,256 followed suit in 2020.

When asked about the reason behind the mass immigration from India by BSP MP Hazi Fazlur Rehman, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, while citing the information given by the Ministry of External Affairs, said that lakhs gave up their citizenship in the last few years “for reasons personal to them.”

The data further reveals that out of the 103 countries Indians have immigrated to in the last three years, Indians have moved to Singapore (7,046) and Sweden (3,754), while many have given up their citizenship for Bahrain (170), Angola (2), Iran (21), and Iraq (1) and Burkina Faso (1).

As many as 1,400 people moved to China by renouncing their Indian citizenship, while 48 persons gave up their citizenship to become citizens of Pakistan, according to the data.