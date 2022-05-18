Nearly 10 dead, 4 lakh affected in Assam floods; deluge in Bengaluru; water war over Yamuna: 5 points

India Weather News May 18 Updates: Scientists and environmentalists have been warning about the extreme weather conditions due to worsening climate crisis and the present situation across India seems to testify that. While the Gangetic plains are experience another spell of heatwave, Assam is witnessing yet another year of floods and landslides. In Jammu and Kashmir, forests are on fire while incessant rains have submerged several areas in Karnataka. IPCC reports have warned the world about longer duration of intense heatwaves, which would directly affect the agricultural threshold and affect the health of human population. As the IMD issues alerts for regions across India, here are top weather updates that you need to know:

1: Karnataka has been experiencing heavy downpour since last night. The IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for state capital Bengaluru. For next 72 hours, the ‘Garden City’ will see incessant rains. Metro services were affected due to the rains. Latest reports say that at least two people died due to rain-related incidents in Bengaluru. Weathermen say that the rain is the result of the active southwest monsoon over the region. Several trees were uprooted, and underpass flooded due to rains.

2: It’s another year and another flood story for Assam. Over four lakh people have been directly affected due to the floods. Nearly ten people have died so far. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised all help to the state government. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has launched a massive rescue and relief operation in Assam. From the 26 districts that have suffered the wrath of floods, Cachar is the worst affected region.

3: In Uttarakhand, even as the devotees throng the holy shrine of Kedarnath during the ongoing ‘Chardham Yatra’, there is a critical weather update. The Rudraprayag district administration has sounded a ‘Yellow Alert’ for the Yatra. The IMD has aid that in next few days, the region can witness strong rains, lightning in areas such as Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Pithoragarh.

4: In Jammu and Kashmir, an incident of forest fire has been reported in the Trikuta Hills, which nestles the Vaishno Devi shrine. The Katra-based Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to discontinue the yatra and the battery-cart service on the new track. The old path will be used by the devotees for now.

5: In National Capital Delhi, while the temperature has come down a notch, there are other issues that are plaguing the city. Current situation of water level in Yamuna suggest that Delhi may be staring at an acute water shortage. Delhi water minister Satyender Jain has alleged that neighbouring Haryana is stopping the water supply resulting in drying up of the river in the National Capital.