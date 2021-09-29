NDPS court asks DRI to probe if Mundra Adani port made ‘benefits’ from 3,000 kg heroin seizure: Report

Additional District Judge C M Pawar issued the order on September 26 while hearing the remand application of Rajkumar P, one of the key accused in the case.

A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in Gujarat has directed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to investigate if the “Mundra Adani Port, its management and its authority has gained any benefits” from the import of around 3,000 kg of heroin, the largest drug consignment caught by the DRI earlier this month, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, Additional District Judge C M Pawar issued the order on September 26 while hearing the remand application of Rajkumar P, one of the key accused in the case, who used WhatsApp to broker the deal between the Indian company and a Iranian exporter.

“It is required to be investigated that what is the role of authority and officers of Mundra Adani Port while such consignment/container was sent/imported from foreign nation to India and landed at Mundra Adani Port and how management, authority and officer of Mundra Adani port was completely under dark and oblivious about the fact of import of such consignment at Mundra Adani Port wherein contraband heroin of approximately 2,990 kgs was found and whether Mundra Adani Port, its management and its authority has gained any benefits from import of such consignment of NDPS substances in India,” read the NDPS court’s order as quoted by The Indian Express.

Judge Pawar also asked the DRI to investigate “the modalities and the process for scanning and checking of such container and consignment at foreign nations and at Mundra port when said consignment/container was sent/imported from foreign nation to India and landed at Mundra Adani Port”.

Directing the DRI to probe irregularities, the court said the heroin seizure by the DRI has raised “many issues” that should be investigated, including why the consignment was “registered and landed at Mundra Adani Port, Gujarat which is far from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh”, that is surrounded by other ports like the Chennai port.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money-laundering probe into the haul, among the biggest across the globe, while the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which seized the 2,988.21 kg heroin, arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai.