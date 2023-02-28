NDPP-BJP to retain Nagaland with comfortable majority, exit polls predict

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is predicted to return to power in the hill state of Nagaland with a comfortable majority in the 60-member House, results of four exit polls predicted on Monday evening.

According to the IndiaToday-MyAxis exit poll the NDPP is likely to get 28-34 seats in the 60-member Assembly with a vote share of 33 per cent, while BJP is predicted to get 10-14 seats, with a surprising 16 per cent vote share.

The Congress is predicted to bag somewhere between 1-2 seats, and get 10 per cent votes, and the Naga People’s Front is forecast to get 13 per cent vote share and between 3-8 seats, according to the exit poll survey. The results for the NPF follow the defection of 21 MLAs to the NDPP in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the ETG-Times Now exit poll survey has predicted 27-33 seats for NDPP, 12-16 seats for BJP, and 4-8 seats for NPF. The survey also predicted no seats for Congress, and 10-17 seats for Others.

The Zee News-Matrize exit polls survey predicted 35-43 seats for NDPP-BJP, and 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

The Jan ki Baat-India News exit poll survey predicted 35-25 seats for BJP and its allies, 6-10 seats for NPF and allies, while 9-15 seats likely for Others.

Polling in 59 out of the 60 Assembly constituencies of Nagaland which took place on Monday saw a voter turnout of 83.63 per cent. In the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district, the seat was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. The counting of votes in the Christian-majority state will be on March 2.