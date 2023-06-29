NDMC renames Delhi’s Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane after ex-President

Nearly eight years after the Aurangzeb Road in Lutyens’ Delhi was renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced that the Aurangzeb Lane in the area will similarly be renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane.

The stretch connects Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road with Prithviraj Road.

“The main road adjoining the lane was called Aurangzeb Road earlier but was renamed to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road many years ago. There is a lane next to the road which is still named after Aurangzeb but NDMC has now decided to rename it,” NDMC vice-chairperson and BJP leader Satish Upadhyaya said, according to PTI.

A statement from NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay stated, “An agenda item was placed before the Council to consider renaming ‘Aurangzeb Lane’ under the NDMC area as ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lane’ in terms of clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 231 of the New Delhi Municipal Act, 1994.”

“The Council has approved the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane as Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Lane. To respect the sentiments of people, the need to recognize and honour great men and women of our times, roads/ streets/ institutions have been re-named in the past,” it read.

The NDMC has also given its assent to the extension of the validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

Requests to change names of roads come to agencies that have jurisdiction over the space, in this case NDMC. Once the request is received, it is sent to the general administration department of NDMC. An agenda is laid before the council that takes the decision.

The council has laid down criteria for entertaining such requests as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the criteria, such requests should have historical relevance, respect sentiments and it must be felt that there is a need to recognise the personality whose name has to be given. If the resolution is passed, it is sent to the state road naming authority of urban development department of the Delhi government for approval.