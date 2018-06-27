‘NDMC Link’: From free WiFi to Wayfinder, here’s what these New York-style digital panels have to offer

You will come across two such screens at Connaught Place- one at Palika Bazar and another near Charkha Museum.

With an aim to provide all-round information pertaining to the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has come up with ‘NDMC Link’ digital interactive panels which comprises all government department sites and information regarding railways, airlines, wayfinder, maps, bus services, NDMC services, tourist spots and air quality data.

Taken from ‘Link NYC’ concept in New York City, NDMC’s new service is part of its mega-budget smart city project. You will come across two such screens at Connaught Place- one at Palika Bazar and another near Charkha Museum. NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said that the motive behind installing such panels was to provide free WiFi services and accsess to important government services, Times Of India reported.

Apart from information and access to key websites, salient features of this panel include a mobile charging point, sensor and camera along with free WiFi. The height of the panel is 9ft and it has a 46-inch interactive panel. NDMC has also kept the business part in mind as the panel also has 75-inch LED screen for advertisement. While the process of installing of the panel has just begun , the civic body will come up more such panels with several other attractive features.

As per the plan, the panels will soon be seen in Sansad Marg, Lodhi Colony, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar, Mandi House, Bengali Market, India Gate and Gole Market.

Earlier, Kumar had asserted that the NDMC’s smart city projects will be completed before the 2020 deadline. The NDMC also said that it has set up solar panels with 3.30 MW of power generation capacity on building roofs. Of the Rs 1,800 crore Smart City Plan of the civic body, work on a range of major projects began in phases by October last year, according to reports.

These projects include setting up of a unified command and control centre, multi-level parking at Khan Market, public bike sharing, sewage treatment plants, redesign of 13 roads totalling 31 kms, including seven leading to Connaught Place. Implementation of other projects will begin by March next year. These include India Investment Centre at Yashwant Place, Shivaji Terminal Transport Hub, World Class Skill Centre at Moti Bagh and Paryatan Bhawan.