NDMC, CSC join hands to boost municipal services under ‘Digital India’

Seeking to boost municipal services offered to people, the north corporation has joined hands with a technology firm under the Digital India initiative, officials said on Saturday. An MoU was signed between the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited at the Civic Centre here on Friday to facilitate better services to the citizens of north Delhi, they said.

Common Service Centres (CSC) scheme is one of the mission mode projects under the Digital India Programme of the Union government. CSC has been set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme. CSC scheme provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said various online municipal services such as registration of birth and death, property tax, e-mutation, health trade license, general trade license, factory license application services, park and community hall booking, renewal of tehbazari, and hawking would be available online through these CSCs.

He said around 15 municipal services would be available to the citizens through about 816 CSCs run by the Union government.

Citizens who do not have IT infrastructure access can avail multiple municipal services under CSC centres, Singh said, adding, now it would be easy for the citizens to get access to municipal service through these centres.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said CSCs are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services and now civic services of NDMC would also be available to the citizens of north Delhi. It provides digital access and to make e-governance services available to the citizens at doorstep, he said.

Goel said the MoU is a step towards ‘Digitial India’ and to provide municipal services to the citizens of north Delhi in simplest way.