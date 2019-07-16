NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar transferred, appointed as Arunachal chief secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official notification in this regard.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Naresh Kumar was on Tuesday transferred and appointed as the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a government order.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official notification in this regard.

Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, will succeed Satya Gopal as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary.

Gopal, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to the Delhi.