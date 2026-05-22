As external headwinds raise the spectrum of serious macroeconomic stress, the government went into a self-assessment mode on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of the entire Council of Ministers to deliberate on multiple aspects of governance, policy-making and implementation of schemes and projects.

The occasion also marked the Modi regime completing 12 years in office later this month.

PM Modi reviews NDA government’s performance

According to sources, Modi chaired a “marathon meeting” to review the NDA government’s achievements and draw up an action plan for the next year, focusing on reform-oriented and citizen-centric governance.

The meeting, held at Sewa Teerth in the national capital, was attended by Union Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State with Independent Charge and Ministers of State. The stocktaking exercise fuelled expectations of possible Cabinet and organisational changes in the coming weeks.

According to sources, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan made a detailed presentation on governance priorities, including the need for ministries to improve response time, expedite implementation of policy decisions , and streamline the handling of Cabinet proposals. He is also understood to have flagged coordination and delivery-related issues requiring closer monitoring at the ministerial level.

Officials said the Department of Economic Affairs presented an assessment of the overall economic situation, ease of doing business measures and the need for ministries to review sectoral policies to make them more investor-friendly. Key economic and infrastructure ministries also shared presentations on reforms undertaken over the past years and outlined future policy initiatives.

Ministries submit progress, reform roadmaps

Ministries are learnt to have submitted reports detailing major decisions implemented in recent years and the roadmap ahead. Sources said Modi shared his vision for the government’s functioning in the coming year, stressing citizen-centric policymaking and the broader objective of achieving “Viksit Bharat”. Discussions also focused on governance reforms, legislative measures and policing reforms as the government enters the next phase of its third term.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of rising global concerns over energy security and increasing fuel prices linked to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime trade route.

Modi had recently urged citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting sustainable alternatives. He called for greater use of public transport, carpooling, railways for goods movement and electric vehicles.