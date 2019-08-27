NDA will remain in power for another 25 years, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP-led NDA will continue to remain in power for another 25 years as people have understood “arrogance of power” of the Congress and the NCP. Addressing a rally as a part of his ‘Mahajanadesh’ Yatra in Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar district, Fadnavis said, “Our government will continue to remain in power for at least 25 years as people are aware of the arrogance of power of both the Congress”. He said people have turned their backs to the rallies being organised by the Congress and the NCP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Fadnavis also took a dig at the Opposition for its allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs). “When Supriya Sule (NCP MP and daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar) wins elections, there is no tampering of EVMs but when Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP MP from Ahmednagar) wins, it is blamed on EVMs,” he said. The chief minister said the EVMs were introduced in 2004 when the UPA government was in power in Maharashtra and the Centre. “The UPA was in power till 2014…I feel people should give both the Congress time to seek forgiveness so that they can work as a good Opposition,” he added.