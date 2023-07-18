scorecardresearch
    NDA vs I.N.D.I.A in 2024 as UPA rebrands itself as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance at Opposition meet

    The decision was arrived at during a meeting of the 26 Opposition leaders currently underway in the Karnataka capital.

    Written by India News Desk
    Updated:
    Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance
    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders during opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday decided to name their alliance as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance, leaders part of the meeting revealed today. The decision comes as a rebranding measure for the erstwhile UPA which was in government from 2004-2014.

    The decision was arrived at during a meeting of the 26 Opposition leaders currently underway in the Karnataka capital. The meeting is being chaired by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid indications that she could be appointed the chairperson of the grouping and Nitish Kumar its convener.

    The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which also tweeted announcing the decision, later deleted its tweet. As many as 26 Opposition parties are meeting for a two-day convention in Bengaluru to strategise on a united fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

    Giving the Opposition alliance a name was one of the discussion points listed ahead of the meeting while sticky issues like seat-sharing and prime ministerial face are believed to have been left to a later date.

    The meeting of the 26 Opposition parties coincides with a parallel meeting being convened by the National Democratic Alliance in Delhi. The meeting will see the presence of 38 parties, the BJP has claimed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the event.

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:30 IST

