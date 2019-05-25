NDA to meet today to re-elect Modi as PM, swearing-in next week

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 3:51:03 AM

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and formation of the new House will be initiated once the Election Commissioners meet the President to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

The Prime Minister may also visit his constituency, Varanasi, to thank voters.

A day after the BJP-led NDA was swept back to power in a landslide, the process for the formation of a new government began Friday with the Union Cabinet recommending dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the BJP to a historic victory, met President Ram Nath Kovind to hand in his resignation.

The newly elected NDA MPs will meet on Saturday to formally elect Modi as their leader, allowing him to approach the President to stake claim to government formation. The MPs will meet in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5 pm where Modi is likely to address them.
BJP leaders said the re-election will be a mere formality since Modi had been declared as the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate.
The Cabinet meeting was followed by a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Parliament Annexe building. The ministers passed a resolution thanking Modi for leading the coalition to a massive win.

The BJP emerged a clear winner, bagging 303 of the 436 seats it contested for the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP had 282 seats. The NDA won nearly 350 seats. Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister may also visit his constituency, Varanasi, to thank voters. He won with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

When he became Prime Minister in 2014, Modi had invited heads of eight neighbouring countries for his swearing-in ceremony held it the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, departing from the tradition of conducting it in the grand Durbar Hall. The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and formation of the new House will be initiated once the Election Commissioners meet the President to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NDA to meet today to re-elect Modi as PM, swearing-in next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition