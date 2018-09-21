NDA seat-sharing talks in Bihar in crucial phase, decision soon, says Sushil Kumar Modi

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said that the seat-sharing talks between the NDA constituents in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is in the last leg. In a tweet, he said that there is a conducive environment within the NDA for holding talks and a decision will be announced once consensus is reached. The NDA has four partners in Bihar — BJP, JD(U), LJP and RLSP.

Modi also targeted those who he said are resorting to tactics to create a rift within the NDA. He said that all alliance partners are on the negotiation table and an agreement will be reached soon.

“In Bihar, the NDA constituents are holding talks on seat-sharing. Talks on the division of all 40 Lok Sabha seats are going on in good faith between NDA leaders. When the talks are in the final stage, a few are unable to digest this and therefore they are making unnecessary comments,” his tweet reads.

Modi’s remark comes just days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told leaders during the JD(U) state executive meeting that they should pull up their socks as the seat-sharing talks with the BJP and other partners of the NDA are almost done and it will be declared publicly at the ‘right time’.

“Seat-sharing par baat ho gayi hai. Aap log kaam par jut jaiye (Seat-sharing talks are done. You get to work),” Nitish had told leaders attending the party meeting in Patna on Sunday.

The Deputy CM’s latest comment contradicts RLSP president and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha claim that the BJP has so far not consulted him on seat-sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, The Indian Express has reported on Thursday.

“No seat-sharing talk has taken place and Nitish is causing confusion. The BJP should not fall in Nitish’s trap,” RLSP working president Nagmani said. However, an RLSP source told the daily that Kushwaha will not leave the NDA and rubbished all reports of alliance talks with the RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Notably, LJP MP Chirag Paswan, who is the son Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, has also confirmed that the seat-sharing talks within the NDA constituents in Bihar are going on in an amicable environment.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. At present, there are 33 NDA MPs in the Lok Sabha which includes 2 from the JD(U). The JD(U) had contested the 2014 general elections solo but returned to the NDA fold last year.