NDA seat-sharing in Bihar for 2019 LS polls: JD(U) says talks still on

Janata Dal (United) has rubbished the reports claiming the NDA constituents in Bihar have finalised the seat-sharing deal for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi said that nothing has been finalised so far and that the talks regarding the same are still on. “The talks are still on, so where have these figures come from?” a report in NDTV quoted Tyagi as saying.

When asked about the formula that has been doing the rounds, he said, “Besides, they are totally unacceptable to us.”

Tyagi’s reaction comes in the backdrop of reports claiming that seat-sharing formula for the 2019 general elections has been finalised by the NDA constituents in Bihar. According to the formula, the BJP will get the lion’s share of 20 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats. Although a formal announcement in this regard is yet to be made, a senior BJP leader had earlier this week told reporters that the BJP will contest 20 seats, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) 12, Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP 5, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP 2 and a splinter group of RLSP 1.

On Friday, Upendra Kushwaha had also trashed the reports saying, “No such talks or meeting has taken place on seat-sharing.” He even alleged that “in NDA, there are some people who don’t want Modiji to become the Prime Minister again”.

“Such people intentionally spread rumours to trigger conflicts within the NDA,” he had told reporters in Patna.

Bihar sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha. For the BJP, which is the largest constituent of the NDA, working on a formula to ensure all the partners remain together is a difficult task. In 2014 polls, the JD(U) had contested the polls solo and won just two seats whereas the BJP had contested the elections in an agreement with the LJP and RLSP. While the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP had won 6 and RLSP 3.