NDA seat-sharing in Bihar for 2019 LS polls: BJP to play ‘big brother’ role, to contest 20 seats, say reports

The BJP-led NDA in Bihar has finalised the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to a report in News 18, while the BJP will contest 20 seats, the other constituents of the NDA – JD(U) of Nitish Kumar, LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan and RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha, will field their candidates on the remaining 20 seats. Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The report said that parties may also agree to swap a number of seats. The seats where candidates may be changed include Patna Sahib, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Valmiki Nagar, Madhubani and Vaishali.

It also said that if Upendra Kushwaha decides to enter the fray solo, the seats of the RLSP will be divided between the BJP and JD(U). Also, an agreement has been reached within the BJP to offer a few seats to the JD(U) in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, a report in Zee News claimed that while the BJP will be contesting 20 seats, the JD(U) and LJP will be fielding candidates on 12 and 5 seats, respectively. It said that the RLSP has been given two seats to contest the elections.

In the 2014 general elections, the NDA had won 31 seats. At that time, the JD(U) was not a part of the NDA and contested elections solo. While the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP had bagged 6 seats. The RLSP had won 3 seats. The JD(U) of Nitish Kumar had won two seats. But Kumar’s return to NDA fold last year changed the political equation in the state.