NDA seat-sharing formula in Bihar: BJP, JD(U) to fight on 17 seats each, LJP gets 6 seats

By: | Updated: December 23, 2018 1:03 PM

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the saffron party and JD(U) will contest 17 seats each while the LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan will contest the remaining six seats in Bihar.

The Bharatijaya Janata Party (BJP) has finally worked out the seat-sharing issue with the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Paty (LJP) in Bihar. Addressing the media in Delhi on Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah announced that the saffron party and JD(U) will contest 17 seats each while the LJP will contest the remaining six seats.

Shah also announced that LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will get a Rajya Sabha berth in the upcoming elections to the Upper House.

“We are committed to development in Bihar,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters after Shah made an announcement about the seat-sharing pact.

When specifically asked about the Ram Mandir issue, he replied: “We are of the opinion that the Ram Mandir matter should be solved through a court decision.”

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 polls, the JD(U) had contested elections solo whereas the BJP had entered in the fray along with the LJP and RLSP. The RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha recently quit the BJP-led NDA and joined the ranks with the Grand Alliance of Congress and RJD. It is believed that RLSP’s decision gave a sense of urgency to the NDA’s seat-sharing deal in the state.

