NDA non-existent; UPA needs restructuring with Sharad Pawar as chief: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Days after Maharashtra Speaker and Congress leader Nana Patole resigned, upsetting CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has called for a restructuring of the UPA. Speaking at the ‘Jaybhim Festival’ organised by a former corporator in Aurangabad, Raut said that the allies of NDA have left and there isn’t any such alliance left now. Raut added that the UPA needs a restructuring to avoid meeting a similar fate as NDA. He claimed that many regional parties are not ready to work under the Congress leadership in the UPA.

According to a PTI report, Raut said that the restructured alliance should be led by a senior leader like Sharad Pawar. He claimed that many other parties will then join the UPA. Raut, however, added that the future of such an alliance depends on the sacrifice and liberality of the Congress party.

The Sena MP claimed that he has been witnessing a change in the political atmosphere of Delhi as well. He claimed that those belonging to the party in the majority don’t have the freedom to meet each other and they even don’t smile after looking at us.

Sanjay Raut also expressed his wish that Uddhav Thackeray should be in Delhi for national-level politics.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a coalition of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, came into existence after Shiv Sena broke up with the BJP following the 2019 assembly polls. Since then, reports have been coming out about differences between the three parties on various issues including CAA and National Population Register. Even the sudden resignation of Nana Patole had not gone well with Thackeray as he felt there was no need to disturb a well-settled government.