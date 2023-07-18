NDA Meet in Delhi Live Updates: After Opposition huddle, 38 parties to attend NDA meeting at 4 pm

scorecardresearch
    While the meeting will see the participation of existing allies, the exercise is also an attempt to showcase some new ones ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Read all the latest updates here.

    Written by India News Desk
    Updated:
    The NDA meet is being seen as a sharp counter to a parallel exercise being undertaken by the Opposition in Bengaluru. (File photo/PTI)
    NDA Meet Live Updates: In a bid to revive the waning National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of political parties which are part of the NDA in Delhi on Tuesday. It is scheduled to begin at 4 pm, just as the Opposition wraps up its talks in Bengaluru.

    A total of 38 parties are set to attend the Delhi conclave in which the BJP is eying a grand show of strength. This will be the first such meeting of the NDA during PM Modi’s second term and underscores the party’s focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when Opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity ahead of the 2024 polls.

    The NDA meet is being seen as a sharp counter to a parallel exercise being undertaken by the Opposition in Bengaluru. Some of the notable attendees at the NDA event include the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

    Also Read: NDA Delhi meet: Full list of 38 parties attending BJP’s mega show of strength

    15:42 (IST) 18 Jul 2023
    NDA Delhi meet: Full list of 38 parties attending BJP’s mega show of strength

    The Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to showcase its partnerships with a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes as a sharp counter to a parallel exercise being undertaken by the Opposition in Bengaluru. The NDA meet, scheduled to begin at 4 PM on Tuesday, will see the BJP court allies – both old and new – as it sets the ball rolling on its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Here's the full list of parties attending NDA meet.

    15:41 (IST) 18 Jul 2023
    Our agenda is to make Modi the PM again, says Union Minister Athawale

    ''The agenda of the opposition meeting is not the welfare of the people but to remove PM Modi. Around 26 parties have attended the Opposition meeting but we in NDA have around leaders from 38 parties. Our agenda is to make Narendra Modi PM again along with the development of the country. We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with more than 350 seats'', Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale said.

    15:40 (IST) 18 Jul 2023
    Puducherry CM arrives in Delhi for the NDA meeting

    N Rangaswamy, Puducherry CM and president of All India Namathu Rajiyam Congress (AINRC) arrived in Delhi for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting this afternoon. 

    He assumed charge in May 2021 after the NR Congress-BJP alliance had secured the majority in Puducherry, winning 16 seats in the 30-member assembly.

    https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1681232643680276481 

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:37 IST

