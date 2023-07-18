NDA Meet in Delhi Live Updates: After Opposition huddle, 38 parties to attend NDA meeting at 4 pm

NDA Meet Live Updates: In a bid to revive the waning National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of political parties which are part of the NDA in Delhi on Tuesday. It is scheduled to begin at 4 pm, just as the Opposition wraps up its talks in Bengaluru.

A total of 38 parties are set to attend the Delhi conclave in which the BJP is eying a grand show of strength. This will be the first such meeting of the NDA during PM Modi’s second term and underscores the party’s focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when Opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity ahead of the 2024 polls.

The NDA meet is being seen as a sharp counter to a parallel exercise being undertaken by the Opposition in Bengaluru. Some of the notable attendees at the NDA event include the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

