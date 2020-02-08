NDA govt incompetent in managing the economy: P Chidambaram

Hitting out at the Centre, Chidambaram, who spoke on the Union Budget at a programme organised by the party here, alleged the Modi government was like a helpless doctor who failed to diagnose the illness of a patient and treat him effectively.
The BJP-led NDA government has proved to be incompetent and helpless in managing the economy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged on Saturday.
Hitting out at the Centre, Chidambaram, who spoke on the Union Budget at a programme organised by the party here, alleged the Modi government was like a helpless doctor who failed to diagnose the illness of a patient and treat him effectively.
- Time is ripe for legislation containing compulsory 'pre-litigation mediation': CJI SA Bobde
- Hope Sri Lanka will fulfil aspirations of Tamil people: PM Modi after talks with SL PM Mahinda Rajapaksa
- Delhi Election 2020: Scuffle breaks out between Alka Lamba and AAP worker, Congress leader tries to slap him - Watch
“Altogether, the bottomline is we have a patient who is extremely ill. Doctor has proved himself incompetent. Diagnosis of the doctor is hopelessly wrong,” the former union finance minister said. People who diagnosed the illness correctly like Dr Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Adviser, were allowed to go from the government, he said.
“Not having diagnosed the illness of the patient, the doctor is helpless. The least the doctor can do is to say…I am sorry. We made mistake, will Dr Manmohan Singh come and advise us,” he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.