NDA governments attempts to co-opt tall leaders revolting, says AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

He was referring to media reports that the Muslim community’s loss of faith in “secular parties” is fuelling the rise of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). (PTI)

The NDA governments alleged attempts to misappropriate or co-opt tall leaders like B R Ambedkar is revolting, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi claimed on Thursday.

This governments attempts to misappropriate or co-opt tall leaders like Ambedkar is revolting. Sanghs own icons did little in their lives to deserve annual celebrations But Maulana Azad & Babasaheb mean a lot to us, he tweeted.

In another tweet, he claimed that his party, which has made gains in recent bypolls in Bihar and Maharashtra Assembly elections, promise and delivers effective representation. “It is not electoral suicide to seek political empowerment & demand a fair share. Our platform is a practical one, We promise & deliver effective representation,” he said.

