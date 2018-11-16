NDA destroying key institutions, TMC to save country, says Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 2:33 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for allegedly destroying key Indian institutions such as the CBI and the RBI.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) could play a vital role in saving the country from such destructions, the party supremo said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for allegedly destroying key Indian institutions such as the CBI and the RBI. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) could play a vital role in saving the country from such destructions, the party supremo said.

“They (the NDA government) are destroying institutions. They are trying to change the way the RBI and the CBI function. The party that has made ‘building statues’ its poll agenda will itself become a statue after the coming Lok Sabha election,” she told a party meeting here.

Banerjee, who gave a call for a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here in January, said the saffron party is only interested in creating communal divisions by updating National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The TMC will not tolerate such exercises. The party will play a bigger role in the coming days to save the country from the BJP,” she asserted.

The CM also said that she would invite all opposition leaders to the TMC rally in January and put up a united fight against the BJP.

“BJP hatao, desh bachao will be our slogan at the rally,” she stated.

Referring to the BJP’s scheduled ‘rath yatra’ in the state next month, Banerjee said, “The saffron party is organising a political ‘yatra’. Our workers, on the other hand, will organise ‘ekta yatra’, aimed at uniting all communities.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NDA destroying key institutions, TMC to save country, says Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition