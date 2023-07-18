NDA Delhi meet: Full list of 38 parties attending BJP’s mega show of strength

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to showcase its partnerships with a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes as a sharp counter to a parallel exercise being undertaken by the Opposition in Bengaluru. The NDA meet, scheduled to begin at 4 PM on Tuesday, will see the BJP court allies – both old and new – as it sets the ball rolling on its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

While the meeting will see the participation of existing allies, the exercise is also an attempt to showcase some new ones. Some of the notable attendees at the event include the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

Also on the list of invitees are Chirag Paswan whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) joined the NDA on Monday; OP Rajbhar of the SBSP, Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Mukesh Saini of the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Besides them, a host of parties from the north-east are also likely to attend the event which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government in power. On Monday, BJP president JP Nadda had said that 38 political parties will be part of the NDA conclave in Delhi.

Here is the full list of parties attending the NDA meet in Delhi:

BJP (Bhartiya Janta Party) AIADMK (All India Anna DMK) Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) NPP (National People’s Party Meghalaya) NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha) JJP (Jannayak Janta Party ) IMKMK (Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhgam) AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) RPI (Republic Party of India) MNF (Mizo National Front) TMC (Tamil Manila Congress) ITFT (Tripura) BPP (Bodo People’s party) PMK (Patali Makkal Kacchi) MGP (Mahasthravadi Gomantak Party) Apana Dal AGP (Assam Gana Parishad) Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party (paras) Nishad Party UPPL (United People’s party Liberal Assam) AIRNC (All India NR Congress Pudduchery) Shiromani Akali Dal Sayunkt (Dhindhsa) Jansena (Pawan Kalyan) NCP (Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar) Lok Jan Shakti Party ( Ram Vilas Paswan) HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha Jeetan Ram Manjhi) RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party Upendra Kushwaha) SBSP ( Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar) BDJS (Kerla) Kerala Congress (Thomas) Gorkha National Liberation Front Janathipathya Rashtriya Sabha NPF (Naga People’s Front) UDP (United Democratic Party) HSDP (Hill State Democratic Party) Jan Suraj party (Maharashtra) Prahar Janshakti party( Maharashtra)

The event will also set the narrative of a direct contest between two alliances in the Lok Sabha elections next year. On Tuesday, PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition meeting underway in Bengaluru and called it a “convention of the corrupt”. The motto of the parties attending the Opposition meeting, he said, was “family first”.

“Their mantra is – of, by and for family,” he said, adding that the Opposition parties have united to protect the corrupt among them.