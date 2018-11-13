NDA crisis deepens in Bihar: JD(U) hits back at Upendra Kushwaha, terms behaviour ‘anti-Modi’

There is a clear sense of unease within the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, with key partners – RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) declaring an open war against each other. Kushwaha, riled at being denied a fair share of seats for the upcoming polls, has sought the BJP’s intervention to deal with the looming crisis. Kushwaha said that the latest development will only hurt the NDA’s prospects when the country goes to polls in 2019.

Kushwaha’s reaction follows his accusations against Kumar on Sunday of poaching his MLAs. The RLSP has 2 two MLAs — Sudhanshu Shekhar (Harlakhi in Madhubani district) and Lalan Paswan (Chenari in Rohtas district). Kushwaha said that Nitish Kumar has an expertise in breaking away MLAs. If media reports are to go by, RLSP MLAs were offered a ministerial berth in the state government.

“Even if my MLA switches his loyalty, it will make no difference to me and my politics. I am a part of NDA and such situation will create a state of confusion among public. I urge the BJP to intervene so that such things are not done because this will only harm the NDA,” he said.

Kushwaha anti-Modi, says KC Tyagi

The Janata Dal (United) has hit back accusing Kushwaha of breaking alliance principles. Party general secretary KC Tyagi said that Kushwaha’s acts are anti-Modi and anti-NDA.

“He is meeting Lalu Prasadji and the leaders of anti-Modi alliance. His behaviour is anti-Modi and anti-NDA. We are taking this seriously… The RLSP has two MLAs. Lalal Paswan has already revolted against him and the second one is Sudhanshu Shekhar. Since he is a part of the NDA, he visits Nitishji from time to time just like our MPs and Akadi Dal MPs meet Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji. But our party leaders never questioned our integrity,” he said.

Tyagi said this while referring to Kushwaha’s signals on Monday that he may part ways with the NDA. Reports suggest that BJP president Amit Shah had called Kushwaha for a meeting to discuss the seat-sharing issue, but did not give him an appointment. The RLSP leader instead met Loktantrik Janata Dal president Sharad Yadav on Monday.

Nitish Kumar meets Chirag Paswan

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar on Monday met LJP parliamentary party leader Chirag Paswan in Patna. The two leaders are believed to have discussed the seat-sharing pact for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters later, Paswan advised Kushwaha to exercise restraint and maintain the decorum of alliance.

“Kushwahaji despite being part of NDA is meeting opposition leaders… all issues can be resolved through talks within the alliance. The way he is making things public, it is like one-way traffic. There has been no statement of any kind from JD(U) or other constituents of NDA,” he said.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The BJP had won 22 out of the 30 it contested while the LJP won 6 out of the seven it contested and the RLSP all the 3 it contested. The JD(U) of Nitish Kumar had contested separately and had pocketed only two seats. But the JD(U) returned to NDA fold in 2017.