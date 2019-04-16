ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Sharma passes away in New Delhi

Former CM ND Tiwari with son Rohit Shekhar Sharma. (File photo: PTI)

Son of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari, Rohit Shekhar Sharma passed away on Tuesday. According to DCP South Delhi Vijay Kumar, Sharma was brought dead to Max Saket hospital in New Delhi. The reason of his death has not been ascertained yet.

Further details awaited.