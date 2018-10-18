ND Tiwari passes away: Only Indian to serve as CM of two states breathes his last on 93rd birthday

ND Tiwari passed away in Delhi on Thursday. (Source: IE file)

Former Union minister Nayaran Dutt Tiwari passed away on Thursday evening at the Max Hospital in Delhi’s Saket after a prolonged illness. Tiwari passed away on his 93rd birthday. He was hospitalised and put in intensive care at the same hospital in September last year after suffering from a brain stroke.

Tiwari had joined the Congress in 1963 and is the only Indian politician to serve as the chief minister of two states – Uttar Pradesh and later, Uttarakhand. He was considered close to the Gandhi family and was elected the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1976. He was elected as the state CM for the second time in 1984 and during this tenure, helped Congress win the state elections held months after Indira Gandhi’s assassination the same year.

His tenure lasted for a little over one year and in 1985, Tiwari was replaced. However, he returned to power for the third time in Uttar Pradesh in 1988 for a tenure that lasted about seven months.

During his time with Congress, Tiwari was elected to both the houses of Parliament. In 1980, he was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha and served as a union minister in several portfolios in the 1980s: starting with Planning, and also remained Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission.

Between 1985 and 1988 he served as a member of Rajya Sabha.

READ | Former UP, Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari passes away in Delhi after prolonged illness

In 2002, the Congress stalwart became chief minister of Uttarakhand and till date, is the only chief minister in the state to complete a five-year term.

Tiwari has also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh between 2007 and 2009. However, he resigned after he was caught in a controversy after a sting operation at Raj Bhavan.

Tiwari was hit by controversy when lawyer Rohit Shekhar had filed a paternity suit claiming Tiwari was his biological father. In a petition to the Delhi court, Shekhar had claimed that he was born out of an illegitimate relationship between the Congress veteran and his mother Ujjwala.

The claims were dismissed by Tiwari but the Congress leader was asked to undergo DNA tests by the High Court. These tests confirmed that Rohit was his biological son and an order was passed by the Delhi High Court on the same in 2014.

Earlier this year, Rohit had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Amit Shah, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.