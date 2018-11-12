NCW writes to UP DGP, seeks report on woman who was killed for objecting to smoking

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 7:16 PM

In a letter to UP DGP, the NCW said: “The commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime committed on the woman. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the commission may be apprised about the action taken in the matter at the earliest.”

The incident happened inside the general coach of the Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Bagh Express on Friday.

Days after a woman was killed for objecting to smoking, the National Commission for Women on Monday expressed serious concern over the incident and sought to know what action has been initiated against the accused. PTI reported that the Commission has written to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh seeking the report on the action taken in the case.

In a letter to UP DGP, the NCW said: "The commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime committed on the woman. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the commission may be apprised about the action taken in the matter at the earliest."

The incident happened inside the general coach of the Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Bagh Express on Friday. According to reports, an inebriated man was smoking inside the coach but a woman objected to this.

They both locked in a fierce argument. The man later allegedly assaulted the woman and strangled her to death. The police identified the alleged accused as Sonu Yadav and later arrested him.

The deceased was travelling with her family. They were going to Bihar for taking part in Chhath puja that began on Sunday.

