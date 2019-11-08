NCW steps in after video shows woman IPS officer pleading with protesters at Tis Hazari court complex

In a CCTV footage of the incident shared by news agency ANI, a woman IPS officer can be seen pleading to protesters with folded hands

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognisance after a video of lawyers allegedly assaulting a female IPS officer surfaced online. Earlier this week, on November 2, clashes broke out between Delhi police and lawyers near Tis Hazari Court of Delhi.

In a CCTV footage of the incident shared by news agency ANI, a woman IPS officer can be seen pleading to protesters with folded hands, along with few other police officers. A fire can be clearly seen in the background. Seconds later, a group of men, allegedly lawyers, charge towards her and the other cops, surround and push the cops out of the range of the CCTV camera.

On Thursday, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women tweeted, “Seeing a video on @CNNnews18 where lawyers are manhandling and misbehaving with a woman police officer and behaving like goons. I strongly condemn it. I am going to take Suo Motu and will be writing to Bar Council and @CPDelhi.”

She also wrote a letter to Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of Bar Council of India (BCI) to take strong action against the lawyers involved, and to cancel their license, if found guilty. Sharma also filed an FIR and wrote a letter to Amulya Patnaik, Delhi Police Commissioner requesting an investigation, and to communicate the action taken within 7 days.

In the letter, Sharma wrote that a “frenzied mob of over 200 brutally attacked senior woman police officer, they grabbed the woman cop by the collar and charged at her”. Condemning the incident, she requested BCI and Delhi Police to take immediate steps against those who are involved.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon after the lawyers allegedly set fire to bikes and vehicles parked outside the court complex — when the female cop along with her team reached the spot to try and calm down the situation. Reportedly, 30 people were injured in the clash that broke out between the cops and the lawyers.