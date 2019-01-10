NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi for sexist remark on Nirmala Sitharaman

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his sexist remark involving Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman made during a rally in Jaipur on Wednesday. The commission has taken a suo motu cognisance of Rahul’s remark to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a farmers rally in Jaipur ion Wednesday, Rahul had said, “The PM ran away and asked a mahila to defend him.”

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told ANI that the commission has sought an explanation from Rahul. She said that the statement made him was pathetic, sexist and misogynistic. “That is why we have sent him a notice. He has to explain what does he mean when he is trying to talk low of women,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking PM Modi over alleged corruption in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. In last few days, he has stepped up the attack on the government and accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading the Parliament.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rahul had said that “with all due respect Modi Ji, in our culture respect for women begins at home. Stop shaking. Be a man and answer my question: Did the Air Force and Defence Ministry object when you bypassed the original Rafale deal? Yes? Or No? #RafaleScam”

Rahul’s tweet came immediately after Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress and its president at a rally in Agra where he accused the opposition of insulting a woman minister. The Prime Minister told the crowd that the country has seen how opposition leaders tried to disrespect Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha where she exposed their bundles of lies during a debate of Rafale deal.

“They (opposition) were left so baffled that they are now bent on insulting a woman Defence Minister. This is not just an insult to the Defence Minister but an insult to women and women power in the country. Such irresponsible leaders will have to pay a price for it,” Modi said.