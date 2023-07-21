NCW chief alleges 3 letters written to top Manipur officials on violence got no response

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday alleged that she received no response to letters that she wrote on three occasions to authorities in Manipur, expressing concern regarding violence against women and forwarding complaints.

She said that she had forwarded complaints received by a group in Manipur to the state’s Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and DGP Rajiv Singh on May 23.

She wrote to Joshi, saying that the NCW “has taken cognisance” of the Manipur violence on May 29.

The letter said, “…It is extremely pertinent to respect the dignity and Fundamental Rights of all women and girls by ensuring food, safety, shelter and healthcare including distribution of sanitary napkins and special provision for lactating women in temporary shelters.”

“In addition, a mechanism needs to be in place for quick response to the incidences of violence and harassment of women. Keeping in view the urgency and significance of the matter, I request the state government for immediate intervention in the matter and support to the affected women and take appropriate action in this regard,” it added.

On June 19, she had written to Joshi, saying that the NCW had received a representation “regarding the recent unfortunate clashes amongst the communities in Manipur”.

Following the video of the incident, which showed two women being paraded naked, which triggered widespread condemnation, the NCW chief had written to both the Chief Secretary and the DGP, flagging it and asking for an action report in four days.