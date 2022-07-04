NCW asks UP police to initiate legal action against Akhilesh Yadav over tweet against Nupur Sharma

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said that it has “taken cognisance” of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet against the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma for requesting to move all FIRs to Delhi, citing threat to her life following her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad on national television.

Soon after the top court’s scathing oral remarks, the SP chief had tweeted stating that “not only the face but the body should also apologise.” As Yadav drew flak over his remarks, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP to take urgent action against Yadav under “relevant provisions of law.”

“NCW has also sought a fair & time-bound investigation in the matter. Action taken must be apprised within 3 days,” the NCW tweet further read.

After the former UP CM’s tweet, the NCW chairperson tweeted, “Look at this man who called himself a leader of a party. He is instigating people to assault Nupur Sharma. Writing to @Uppolice @dgpup to take action against him. Requesting the Honorable Supreme Court to take Suo Moto action against him.”

While hitting out at Nupur Sharma for her “arrogant” nature, the Supreme Court had observed on July 1 that the BJP leader was “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.” The top court was hearing an appeal made by Sharma requesting the SC to move all FIRs lodged against her to Delhi as she said she was facing regular death threats. Justice Surya Kant, while hearing the case, said, “We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later said she was a lawyer is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country.”

“She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire,” Justice Surya Kant further stated.