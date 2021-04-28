NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 comes into effect, now ‘Government of Delhi means Lt Governor’

President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on March 28.

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, has come into effect from Apr 27. Now the government in Delhi means Lt Governor, reported PTI. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central government has appointed April 27 as the date on which provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 will come into force.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on March 24 after a walkout by Congress, AAP, and other opposition parties. The Bill amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

As per the amended act, the expression ‘Delhi Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the UT’s Legislative Assembly shall mean the Lieutenant Governor.

In an article in the Indian Express, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said that the amendments to the NCT Act clarify the LG’s role in Delhi and it will lead to greater cooperation between the Centre and the Union Territory.

“As the Act now has the President’s assent, we also need to ensure that the LG is made more accountable. This can be done by stipulating a maximum time limit to decide on matters that are referred to the LG in the case of legislative proposals and administrative matters in the rules,” he wrote in the article.

Reddy outlined that it is important to have a complete synchronisation between the Union government and the Government of NCT of Delhi and there is no encroachment in legislative matters.