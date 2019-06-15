NCSC meets families of slain political workers in violence-hit Sandeshkhali

By: |
Published: June 15, 2019 10:28:29 AM

Senior state government officials accompanied the delegation during its visit to Sandeshkhali.

NCSC, slain political workers, violence hit Sandeshkhali,  Sandeshkhali violence,  west bengal violence,Trinamool Congress, bjp, lok sabha elections 2019Two workers of the BJP and one activist of the ruling Trinamool Congress were killed there on Saturday after clashes broke out between the two parties. (IE photo)

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Friday met family members of the three men killed in post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas district’s Sandeshkhali area. A delegation of the commission talked to the families who belonged to scheduled castes. It will send its recommendation to the Centre on its return to New Delhi, NCSC chairman Prof Ram Shankar Katheria, a member of the team, told reporters here. Katheria, however, could not go to Sandeshkhali because of his late arrival here. He briefed the media on the basis of reports from other members of the delegation.

Also read: No plan to merge with Samajwadi Party: Shivpal Yadav

Senior state government officials accompanied the delegation during its visit to Sandeshkhali. Two workers of the BJP and one activist of the ruling Trinamool Congress were killed there on Saturday after clashes broke out between the two parties. Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NCSC meets families of slain political workers in violence-hit Sandeshkhali
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop