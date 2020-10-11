NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms: Gopal Rai

The government has also imposed fines ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5 lakh on 31 RMC plants for not taking measures to prevent air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not taking dust control measures at a construction site near Vikas Sadan here.

The minister, who was on a visit to inspect demolition sites at Netaji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, noticed uncovered mounds of dust at the site where the NCRTC is constructing the office building of the rapid metro. Rai said, they have brazenly flouted dust control norms despite strict directions from the government.

“I have issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on NCRTC. Such disregard to air pollution will not be tolerated. If they continue to violate the norms, they will be banned,” he said.

Rai said only one anti-smog gun was found at the NCRTC site and has “directed not to start work until another anti-smog gun is installed.

“It is an emergency and the Delhi government is focusing on reducing the pollution level right now by strictly implementing rules and regulations to tackle the local sources of pollution,” he said. The government will take a call on restrictions such as the odd-even car rationing scheme depending on the situation, he said.

On Saturday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg in New Delhi.

Directions were also issued not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun and taking other measures to prevent air pollution at the project site.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee had earlier asked FICCI and other bodies to stop work at six demolition and construction sites for not taking adequate steps to control air pollution.

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square metres, according to government guidelines.

The government has also imposed fines ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5 lakh on 31 RMC plants for not taking measures to prevent air pollution.

Eleven of these plants, where violations were of serious nature have been told to stop work. The environment department has set up 14 inspection teams to check violations of pollution norms. This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators, the minister had earlier said.