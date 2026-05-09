The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2024 data brands Goa with India’s highest rape crime rate at 13.3%- calculated as cases per lakh population- surpassing all states. A total of 105 rape cases surfaced, affecting 106 survivors, alongside 19 FIRs for stalking women and two dowry deaths. This tops Rajasthan (12.2%), Arunachal Pradesh (9.9%), Haryana (9.6%) and Himachal Pradesh (8.7%), using mid-2024 population projections from the 2011 Census.

Goa logged 42 cases of assault or criminal force to outrage women’s modesty, four attempts to disrobe, one mental harassment and two sexual harassment incidents in public transport. Notably, zero cases emerged for kidnapping or forcing women into marriage. Overall, 276 FIRs targeted other offenses against women and children, painting a grim picture of vulnerabilities.

Police cite awareness, not failures, for high reporting

A senior Goa police officer attributed the spike to heightened awareness among women, children, and NGOs, plus easier access to justice. “We register rape cases as soon as a survivor comes to the police station and act against the accused,” the officer stated, decoupling registration rises from actual crime upticks.

NCRB echoed this, “Rise in crime and increase in registration are clearly two different things,” cautioning against misinterpreting data.

NCRB urges contextual probe over raw numbers

The bureau stressed that e-FIRs or women helpdesks can inflate figures via citizen-centric reforms. “Increase or decrease in crime numbers calls for professional investigation of underlying factors in local communities,” NCRB advised, urging nuanced analysis to tackle root issues rather than chasing low stats. Goa’s outlier status demands urgent societal and policing introspection to convert reporting gains into genuine safety strides.