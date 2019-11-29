NCP’s Supriya Sule backs Uddhav Thackeray over stay on Aarey metro work

By: |
Published: November 29, 2019 10:04:22 PM

The Baramati MP said she was in favour of cooperating on issues relating to development, but added it was wrong to cause damage to environment for development.

Aarey metro work, Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray, Baramati MP, Uddhav Thackeray government, Aarey ColonyNCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Friday congratulated the Uddhav Thackeray government for staying the work on metro carshed in Aarey Colony, a prime green lung of the metropolis. The Baramati MP said she was in favour of cooperating on issues relating to development, but added it was wrong to cause damage to environment for development.

“Congratulations to Uddhav ji Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) and his council of ministers for staying the metro crashed work at Aarey Colony. We will cooperate on the issues of development, but causing damage to environment for development is wrong. Let’s all come together for development that complements environment,” Sule tweeted.

Also read| Congress slams Centre over skyrocketing onion prices

Earlier in the day, Thackeray announced he had stayed the carshed works in Aarey. The chief minister, however, said he has not stopped the work on the metro project.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NCP’s Supriya Sule backs Uddhav Thackeray over stay on Aarey metro work
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal by election: Pan-Indian strategy won’t work in state, says BJP leader after bypoll debacle
2Betting on Ajit Pawar: Amit Shah won’t blame NCP for Maharashtra debacle
3Supriya Sule ‘rightful heir’ to Pawar’s ‘great’ legacy, says Milind Deora