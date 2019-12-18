NCP’s Nawab Malik equates Amit Shah to General Dyer after Uddhav Thackeray’s Jalianwala Bagh analogy

Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik says Home Minister Amit Shah is no less than General Dyer.

Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday seconded Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s remark drawing an analogy between the police action against Jamia Millia Islamia University protests and the Jalianwala Bagh massacre. Malik said that Home Minister Amit Shah is “another General Dyer” who orders police to fire on unarmed people.

“The way General Dyer fired at the people in Jallianwala Bagh, Amit Shah is firing at citizens of the country in the same way. Amit Shah is no less than Dyer. What Uddhav ji said is correct,” he said.

Uddhav had on Wednesday said the Jamia incident reminds him about the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre where the Britishers had opened fire on unarmed civilians inside a park in Amritsar. “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh,” the Shiv Sena chief had told reporters.

General Dyer was a military officer and acting brigadier general when the massacre took place. Dyer led a contingent of police to the Jallianwalla Bagh near Golden Temple in Amritsar and ordered troops to fire their rifles into an unarmed crowd. Dyer had blocked all the entry and exit gates of the walled park. Nearly, 400 people were killed and over 1,000 were injured.

Violence broke out in the Northeast and other parts of the country last week after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by the Parliament. The amended Citizenship Act promises to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming to India from neighbouring countries Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there. The cut off date is December 31, 2014.

On Sunday, protests by Jamia Millia Islamia University students took a violent turn when protestors pelted stones on police and torched public buses. Police had to fire teargas shells and lathicharge to control the unruly crowd. The varsity administration declared holiday till January 5. Protests were also reported from Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.