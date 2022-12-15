NCPCR writes to over 50 DMs, seeks info on compliance of amended child labour norms

The apex body for child rights, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has written to over 50 district magistrates asking them to furnish information regarding compliance with Rule 2C of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017.

Rule 2C of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017, mandates that the producers involved in a shooting which involves child artists must obtain permission from the district magistrates where the activity is to be performed.

Additionally, the rules require that children who work in the entertainment industry are not subjected to work for more than five hours in the day and that a safe environment is ensured for the child.

In a letter dated December 13, NCPCR member secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh has asked all district magistrates to provide details of the number of permissions sought by producers from 2017-2022 in compliance with Rule 2C.

The child rights body has asked to furnish the information within seven days. The letter has been addressed to district magistrates in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala among others.

What is Rule 2C of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017

It says that no child shall be allowed to work for more than five hours in a day and for more than three hours without rest.

Further, it directs that the producer of any entertainment house or any commercial event shall involve a child only after taking permission from a DM of the district where the activity is performed.

Moreover, it is necessitated to ensure facilities for the physical and mental health of the child; timely nutritional diet of the child; safe, clean shelter with sufficient provisions for daily necessities.

The rule also stipulates compliance to all laws applicable for the protection of children, including their right to education, care and protection, and against sexual offences.

The rule also directs to ensure appropriate facilities for education of the child, so as to ensure that there is no discontinuity from his lessons in school, and that no child is allowed to work consecutively for more than 27 days.

It also mandates that at least 20 per cent of the income earned by the child from the production or event needs to be directly deposited in a fixed deposit account in a nationalised bank in the name of the child, which may be credited to the child on becoming an adult.

Further, Rule 2C requires that no child shall be made to participate in any audio-visual and sports activity, including informal activity, against the person’s will and consent.