NCPCR demands urgent action against Aaditya Thackeray for use of ‘child labor’ in Aarey protests

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya landed in trouble after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take immediate action against Aaditya for allegedly “using minor children as child labour” in the ‘Save Aarey’ protests organised against the Eknath Shinde government.

The apex child rights protection body was acting on a complaint against Aaditya, who is also Shiv Sena youth wing head, filed by Dhrutiman Joshi, legal head of Sahyadri Rights Forum. The complainant had also cited Aaditya’s tweet wherein children were shown as holding placards at the protest site.

While citing a tweet by Aaditya, the NCPCR wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner alleging that the act of employing children in protests “is prima facie in contravention of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Article 21 (Right to Life) and Article 23 (Right to protection from forced labour) of the Constitution of India.”

Urging the Mumbai police to probe the matter immediately by filing an FIR against Aaditya, the NCPCR wrote,

“An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within 03 days of receipt of this letter. This issues with the approval of Chairperson, NCPCR.”

In one of his first cabinet decisions after becoming the CM, Eknath Shinde overturned the earlier Uddhav Thackeray government’s decision to halt the construction of the metro carshed at Aarey Colony. Shinde’s decision came under heavy criticism from both Uddhav and Aaditya. While Uddhav warned against building the carshed as he believed that the wildlife will be endangered, Aaditya, in the July 10 rally, appealed to the Shinde government “not to take out the anger against us on Mumbai.”